Bethesda Academy President Receives Esteemed Betty B. Disher Educational Innovator Award

South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) presented Dr. Michael Hughes, President of Bethesda Academy in Savannah, Ga., with the prestigious Betty B. Disher Educational Innovator Award.

Established to recognize a Head of School that exhibits an outstanding commitment to implementing innovative teaching methodologies into their unique independent school setting, the Betty B. Disher Award was presented at the association’s annual Fall Heads’ Conference meeting, held virtually.

“This is a team win, and I accept this esteemed award in the name of all of the professional educators and administrators at Bethesda Academy,” Dr. Hughes said. “We are building a new Bethesda, and this honor reflects the progress our team has made towards that goal.”

Bethesda Academy is a private day school for young men in grades six through twelve. The diverse student body is served by a staff of 35 dedicated employees, with 70% of teachers holding a Master’s degree. Bethesda offers small class sizes, a structured environment and a strong sense of community.

SCISA is a nonprofit, voluntary association of over 130 independent schools serving more than 40,000 teachers and students.

The Bethesda staff matches Dr. Hughes’ devotion to the success of the academy. “The school’s commitment to the well-being of the students and families they serve sets Bethesda apart. For this reason and many others, Dr. Hughes defines an outstanding and innovative educational leader,” Jordan added.