Bernie Sanders Suspends His Campaign

On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Senator Bernie Sanders announced that he would end his presidential campaign. This was a difficult decision for Bernie Sanders on many levels because he was apt for this fight for so long. Sanders has been running for more than 5 years. Sanders and his campaign team felt he wasn’t in a good position going into Super Tuesday, and then it fell apart after losing big time in South Carolina.

Sanders left his remarks on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 while live-streaming announcing that he would suspend his campaign. He found himself being 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden, and the path towards victory is virtually impossible. Sanders says, “I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful.” On Wednesday, he congratulated Biden, calling him a “very decent man,” and promised to “work with Biden to move our progressive ideas forward.”

Sanders has said consistently since he decided to get in this race in February of last year, that regardless of who the nominee was, he was going to do everything that he could possibly do to defeat President Donald Trump. However, some of Sanders supporters disagree and are uncomfortable with voting for Vice President Joe Biden.

Sanders states that “We now face an unprecedented crisis, not only are we dealing with a Coronavirus Pandemic which is taking the lives of hundreds of thousands of our people, we are also dealing with an economic meltdown that has resulted in the loss of millions of jobs.” Sanders proudly publicizes that they are not only a campaign, but they are a grass-roots multi-racial, multi-generational movement which has always believed that real change never comes from the top on down but always from the bottom on up. Sanders quotes, “We have taken on Wall Street, the insurance companies, the drug companies, the fossil fuel industries, the military industrial complex, the prison-industrial complex, and the greed of the entire corporate world, that struggle continues, while this campaign is coming to an end, our movement is not.”

Sanders states that he will continue to stay on the ballot for the remaining states and continue to gather delegates while Vice President Joe Bidden will be the nominee to defeat President Donald Trump.