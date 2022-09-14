Bernard Shaw, CNN’s First Black Chief Anchor, Dies At 82

CNN’s first black and chief anchor, Bernard Shaw, died at the age of 82 from pneumonia on September 7th in Washington, DC.

Shaw was born May 22, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to his parents Edgar Shaw and Camilla Murphy Shaw.

He began his media career as a Chicago radio reporter at WNUS and attained his first TV job with CBS as a political reporter in 1971.

On June 1, 1980, CNN launched their first broadcasting in Atlanta, GA, making it the first 24/7 news channel in the world. Shaw served as the first chief anchor for over 20 years and covered many important stories including the presidential election in 2000 and a live report from the First Gulf War in Baghdad, 1991.

During his time at CNN, Bernard Shaw was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 1999. He then received the lifetime achievement award from Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2001 and the Chuck Stone award from the National Association of Black Journalists in 2007.

Shaw retired from CNN in 2001 after 20 years to spend more time with his family but always remained close to the organization by providing viewers with historical context. He will be remembered for his courageous acts, exceptional professionalism, and expertise.

Bernard Shaw married Linda Allston in March of 1974 and has two children Amar Edgar and Anil Louise. His funeral arrangements will be private for friends and family, and a public memorial is being planned and information will be released soon.