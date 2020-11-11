Beloved “Jeopardy!” Host Alex Trebek Passes Away

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!’ s long-term host since producer Merv Griffin revived the show in 1984, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 with family and friends at his home. He was 80 years old. This comes after Mr. Trebek’s battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which he revealed he was diagnosed with in March of 2019.

In October 2018, Alex Trebek renewed his contract through 2022 as host of the quiz show with Sony Pictures Television even after hinting that he may be near retirement. He was then diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, after which fans around the world expressed their support, and extended their prayers and love. The announcement of his passing on the official Jeopardy! Twitter account triggered the same outpouring of sympathy and prompted many fans (celebrities and world leaders alike) to share anecdotes of what the game show host meant to them growing up.

Alex Trebek continued to film episodes while he was going through his cancer treatments, which he admitted earlier this year in July were taking a heavy toll on him. His last day in the studio was October 29th and episodes hosted by him will air through Christmas Day, December 25th.

The hour-long block in which “Jeopardy!” shared time with “Wheel of Fortune” catapulted him to prime time television where he hosted more episodes of Jeopardy!, more than 8,200 episodes over 37 seasons, than any presenter of a television game show. He even made it to the Guinness Book of World Records after beating out Bob Barker’s previous record for hosting “The Price is Right”.

Alex Trebek is survived by his second wife Jean, their two children, Emily and Matthew, and Nicky, his adoptive daughter.