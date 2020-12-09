Beatty Elected Congressional Black Caucus Chair

U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03) was elected the 27th Chair of the powerful Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) today. Immediately following the vote, she said:

“It is the honor of a lifetime to be voted by my peers to lead the Congressional Black Caucus in the 117th Congress. Right now, our nation is facing three pandemics that have disproportionately impacted the lives of Black Americans: COVID-19, economic turmoil, and social injustice. As Chair, I will work with the Biden Administration, House and Senate Leadership, as well as my congressional colleagues, to defeat the pandemic and ensure better days lie ahead for all of us. Moreover, I will use my voice to address enduring economic and health disparities and fight to break the chains of systemic racism that have held back the Black community for far too long.

The Caucus will mark its 50th anniversary in 2021, and I will do everything in my power to build upon our previous successes, work to create racial wealth equity and sustainability, increase access to affordable healthcare, housing and education, reform our criminal justice system, and clean up our environment.

Together—standing on the shoulders of the 13 CBC founders—we will continue to fight for our families, fight for our communities, and fight for justice for all.”

Since its establishment in 1971, the CBC has been committed to using the full Constitutional power, statutory authority, and financial resources of the federal government to ensure that African Americans and other marginalized communities in the United States have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. As part of this commitment, the CBC has fought for the past 49 years to empower these citizens and address their legislative concerns. For the 117th Congress, the CBC will be comprised of a historic 57 members in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.