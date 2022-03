Leroy Wilson, Jr., Esq., the “Native Son” of Savannah, Georgia and graduate of Beach High School class of 1957 is visiting our beloved city. His classmates will honor him for his many global accomplishments at a luncheon on Saturday, April 9, 2022, 12:30 pm, at Red Lobster Restaurant, 11 West Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, Ga. Attorney Wilson practices law in Lobatse, Botswana where he lives with his wife and family.

Call 912.921.0334 if you are interested in attending the luncheon