Be a SUPERHERO

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood—kids battling cancer, accident victims being raced into emergency rooms, and new moms with complicated childbirths. Unfortunately, superheroes are in short supply as only 3 out of 100 Americans donate blood.

While tens of thousands of donors gave blood in response to an initial blood shortage caused by this coronavirus outbreak, it’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation, and platelets within just five days, so they must constantly be replenished.

The Southeast Georgia Chapter, in partnership with The Morris Center, will be hosting a Downtown Savannah Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, July 29 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at The Morris Center, 10 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA 31401.

Blood donors will be tested for COVID antibodies with results available through the ARC App in 7-10 days.

According to Maria Center, Executive Director for the Southeast Georgia Chapter of Red Cross, “We are very grateful to the Morris Center for allowing us to conduct this drive in their beautiful venue. It’s a great location with parking and easy access for the downtown business community. The goal for the Morris Center drive is 60 units of blood, enough to save up to 180 lives.”

“The Morris Center is happy to open our space to Red Cross. There is an urgent need for blood and we want to help,” said The Morris Center’s Kathy Kurazawa.

COVID-19 Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control public guidance.

Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With Rapid- Pass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCross- Blood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.