Barbershop Employees Read Books To Children On Facebook During Coronavirus Shutdown

The staff from Barbers of the Lowcountry is taking the downtime from the coronavirus to read popular children’s books live from the barbershop’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. every night since Friday, March 27.

“When it comes to business, we often think about our older clientele. It’s rare we get an opportunity to reach out to our little guys and girls,” said Brent Nelsen, co-owner of Barbers of the Lowcountry.

They have curated a small library of popular children’s books — from the heroic misadventures of Skippyjonjones, a Siamese kitten who thinks he’s a chihuahua, to the everyday life of Olivia the pig. Those interested should tune in at 7 p.m. to www.facebook. com/TodaysBarber/.

“This gives us a chance to give back to the community, but it’s also for us,” Nelsen said. “Having a purpose gets you through tough times.”