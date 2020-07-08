Bank of America Connects Savannah Youth To Work Success Through Paid Virtual Summer Leadership Experience

Bank of America today announced that the two Savannah high school juniors and seniors selected as Student Leaders (#BofAStudentLeaders) have started their paid summer internship experience of leadership, civic engagement, and workforce skills-building. In light of the health concerns that remain in local communities, the program has been adapted to a virtual format, through which students will have the opportunity to participate in sessions that will expose them to the vital role that nonprofits play in advancing community health, the importance of public private partnerships to advance social change, and a focus on building financial acumen.

The Class of 2020 Savannah-based Bank of America Student Leaders are Randall Jenkins, Woodville Tompkins Technical & Career Institute, and Nguyen Pham, Robert W. Groves High School.

Savannah Student Leaders will participate in programming that leverages Bank of America’s national partnerships and expertise and will work closely with the bank’s leadership and nonprofit partners. They will participate in a collaborative, mentoring-focused project working closely with YMCA of Coastal Georgia to create a story bank tool, which is a means of collecting a variety of stories and anecdotes that can be used for fundraising, advocacy or other purposes. In addition, Student Leaders will engage in conversations focused on social justice, civil rights and how to build a more diverse and inclusive society and have the opportunity to gain a better understanding of their personal finances through Better Money Habits ®, Bank of America’s financial wellness and education platform.

This year, 300 students will gather virtually for the Young America Together at Home program, delivered by the Close Up Foundation, which will include discussion of finding one’s voice in order to effect change and pressing policy issues such as the economy, healthcare, the environment and immigration.

Now in particular, in the wake of significant job losses nationwide, the ability to earn a paycheck will be essential to many young people whether they are helping to support their families or planning for the future. As part of their Student Leader experience, each student will receive a $5,000 stipend to recognize them for their community achievements.

Recent estimates suggest that the number of disconnected youth – those who aren’t in school and don’t have a job – has likely tripled since last year and could be as high as 18 million. Without access to opportunities that build career skills, many young people may be left behind, leading to high rates of youth unemployment and hindering overall economic progress. This summer, Bank of America is connecting approximately 3,000 young adults to summer jobs through partnerships with nonprofits and local mayors and its own Student Leaders ® program.