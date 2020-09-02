Back To School Giveaway Held

By Savannah Tribune | on September 02, 2020

West Savannah students receive back to school supplies and more.
West Savannah students receive back to school supplies and more.

On Friday, August 21, The Moses Jackson Advancement Center held a Back-to-School Giveaway. A. Philip Randolph Youth In The Community West Savannah Committee Chair Ervenia Bowers along with the YMCA partnered with Moses Jackson Cen- ter to give away backpacks, school supplies, gift cards, p.a.c.k.’d. bags filled with delicious treats for the children and more. First District Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier, 8th District School Board Representative Tonia Howard-Hall, Alderwoman at-large and Kesha Gibson

Carter were in attendance.

APRI President Jerome Irwin along with the GOTV registration were also in attendance. Thanks to the many friends, family and volunteers who came out to make this event a success.

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

Dr. Ann Linton of Abercorn Family Dentistry Celebrates 22 Years of Service
Greenbriar Children’s Center Meets ‘Summer Days Double Plays’ Fundraising Goal
Back To School Giveaway Held

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.