Back To School Giveaway Held

On Friday, August 21, The Moses Jackson Advancement Center held a Back-to-School Giveaway. A. Philip Randolph Youth In The Community West Savannah Committee Chair Ervenia Bowers along with the YMCA partnered with Moses Jackson Cen- ter to give away backpacks, school supplies, gift cards, p.a.c.k.’d. bags filled with delicious treats for the children and more. First District Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier, 8th District School Board Representative Tonia Howard-Hall, Alderwoman at-large and Kesha Gibson

Carter were in attendance.

APRI President Jerome Irwin along with the GOTV registration were also in attendance. Thanks to the many friends, family and volunteers who came out to make this event a success.