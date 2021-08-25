Back To School Extravaganza

By Savannah Tribune | on August 25, 2021

You are cordially invited to attend Back-To-School Extravaganza, sponsored by Omar Temple No. 21 and Omar Court No. 91. This will be held on August 28, 2021 at Mother Mathilda Beasley Park from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Please RSVP the number of attendees via email to Dt. Sabrina German at sabrinagerman70@gmail.com. This event will feature school supplies, food, music, games and bounce house water slides. There is no cost to attend this event. I hope you are able to attend the Back-To-School Extravaganza. If I can answer any questions, please contact me at 912-398-7217 or sabrinagerman70@gmail.com.

