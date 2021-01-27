Attorney Chadrick Mance Elected President Of Savannah NAACP

On January 24, 2021, Attorney Chadrick A. Mance was sworn-in as president of the Savannah NAACP, the premier organization for civil rights, social justice, and community advocacy for marginalized groups.

The NAACP’s mission is to insure “the political, educational, social and economic equality of minority groups and citizens; achieve equality of rights and eliminate race prejudice among the citizens of the United States; remove all barriers of racial discrimination through the democratic processes; seek to enact and enforce federal, state, and local laws securing civil rights; inform the public of the adverse effects of racial discrimination and seek its elimination; educate persons as to their constitutional rights and to take all lawful action in furtherance of these principles.”

The NAACP’s strategic initiatives include building membership, enhancing advocacy training, rebuilding legal capacity, expanding policy advocacy, criminal justice, civil rights compliance & enforcement, economic empowerment, education excellence, health advocacy, and political empowerment.

Attorney Chadrick A. Mance, a champion of the people is married to Radio Show Host Mia Mance, He is a Morehouse College graduate and UGA Law School graduate. He is also the founder and owner of The Mance Law Firm, a personal injury law firm in Savannah. Attorney Mance has used his practice of the law as a civil rights advocate in police shootings, consulting with other Attorneys to address civil rights violations and most recently served as the NAACP of Savannah 2nd Vice President.

Attorney Mance’s Community involvement includes: Savannah Feed the Hungry, Shelter from the Rain, Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization, 100 Black Men of Savannah, Savannah Urban Chamber of Commerce, Port City Bar Association.

Attorney Mance has been a featured presenter on topics like “Know Your Rights”, featured presenter for Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, Georgia Bar, National Trial Lawyers Association and Connectionology National Lawyers conferences.

Mance can be reached at the Savannah NAACP office, whose phone is (912) 233-4161 and whose email is savnaacp1204@yahoo.com.