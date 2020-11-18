Atlanta Press Club Confirms Sen. Loeffler & Rev. Warnock for Georgia Runoff Election Debates

The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series is pleased to report that both Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock have confirmed their participation in a debate airing live on Georgia Public Broadcasting on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 7 – 8 p.m.

The Atlanta Press Club (APC) will host runoff debates for both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats on December 6. Jon Ossoff is confirmed to participate in the debate taking place at 5 p.m. on the same day, and the APC hopes Sen. David Perdue will agree to debate against Mr. Ossoff. At this time, Sen. Perdue has declined our invitation *(see note below).

The debates will take place live in studio at Georgia Public Broadcasting, located at 260 14th Street, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.

The debates also will be available for viewers to watch on GBP-TV, GPB. org, and live and on demand on The Atlanta Press Club Facebook page at www. fb.com/TheAtlantaPress- Club.

The schedule is: Sunday, December 6, 2020

U.S. Senate (Perdue Incumbent) – Invited candidates: Jon Ossoff (D) and David Perdue (R) airs live from 5:00 – 6:00 PM.

U.S. Senate Special Election (Loeffler Incumbent) – Invited candidates: Kelly Loeffler (R) and Raphael Warnock (D) airs live from 7:00 – 8:00 PM.

*The Atlanta Press Club’s Loudermilk-Young Debate Series is disappointed that Sen. David Perdue has decided to not participate in his debate. Jon Ossoff has confirmed his participation, so according to our rules, we will proceed with the debate and Sen. Perdue will be represented by an empty podium.

That is not our preference. The Atlanta Press Club works hard to provide a platform for all candidates running for public office. We believe it is an essential part of the democratic process for voters to have an opportunity to hear an exchange of ideas from the candidates so they can be better informed when they cast their ballots.

In that spirit, we hope Sen. Perdue will change his mind. We will leave the door open for him to participate in our Dec. 6 debate.

