ASK A MINDSET COACH

Question: I recently conducted a staff meeting for new hires. An inappropriate comment was made by one of the new hires and I responded to it in a harsh manner. I immediately felt bad and apologized on the spot as did he. My apology was accepted. But I can’t help feeling guilty for losing my cool like that….especially since I’m the boss. What can I do in the future to help keep my emotions in check? -Signed, Amy, with the runaway emotions.

Amy, it can be tough when you make a public mistake as a leader but you handled it well with your apology. Let’s face it, Intense situations can make it easy for our emotions to get the best of us. Who hasn’t experienced that? But you don’t want those moments to cost you 2 important elements as a leader: respect and trust. To reduce situations like this it’s important to understand yourself and your triggers. What are the scenarios and issues that “get under your skin”? What are your weaknesses? Having such an awareness will help you to work on or steer clear of problematic issues. Remember, no one has the power to “make” you do or feel anything. So ultimately your responses are your responsibility. Secondly, be sure to create an environment that supports conversation and discussion. Misunderstandings and mistakes are inevitable. Taking time to get an understanding is key. Asking questions will help clarify the situation, reduce tension and give you time to think and respond in a more responsible manner. Remember, nothing good usually comes from hasty and unfiltered responses.

