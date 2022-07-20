ASK A MINDSET COACH

Question: I work about 60 hours of work and am able to cover my bills but not with much to spare. The work is ok and not too stressful but there isn’t much room for advancement. I work so hard that at the end of the day I just come home and crash in front of the TV. I want to find another job that excites me but at the end of the day, I don’t have the motivation (or energy sometimes) to focus on anything else. I’m stuck in a rut. How do I get out? – Deborah

Coaching: Deborah thanks for your honesty. Your situation is a very common one. Motivation can be a tricky thing to generate and keep. A trip down memory lane may help. Think back to a time when you loved your work and were energized by it. Are there opportunities similar to those in your area now? On a more important note, what is it that you deeply desire to do for work long term? Even taking baby steps toward that goal is a great way to generate some excitement. Is there a friend, coach, etc you can connect with? Oftentimes they have experiences, insights, and connections that can help you out of your rut. Never underestimate the power of connections! Also, finding a mentor with experience in your desired work will help you avoid mistakes and delays. Lastly, how is your health, stress levels, and mental health? Hidden physical, emotional & psychological challenges can be very draining. Watch for those. Be patient with yourself and celebrate each step forward!

