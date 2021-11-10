Ask A Mindset Coach

Question:

I own a small florist shop and have been in business for 5 years. I recently connected with a successful female florist who has been in business for 12 years. We’ve met a few times and have similar philosophies on business. She offered to help me in any way that she could. I know I could stand to learn a lot from her and understand the importance of creating strong business relationships. I’m interested in asking her to be my mentor but since I’ve never had a mentor I don’t know how to proceed. What should I do? -Signed, Scared to Ask

Answer:

Congratulations on finding someone in business you “truly click” with. Such relationships are special and impactful. Asking for a mentor is a pretty big step! You really want to ask yourself if you’re ready for the commitment, transparency, and open communication needed to make the mentorship flourish. Like any relationship, a mentorship is built on trust and mutual respect. Before you approach her get clear on your needs. How much time do you have to devote? Do you have a mature attitude that is open to constructive criticism and suggestions? Are you good with follow-thru? It’s a good idea to offer something valuable to her as well. Mentorships are helpful when they are mutually beneficial. What can you do that she can’t? When you’ve prepared, call a meeting and present your request. And if you get a “green light” be sure to iron out the details and agree on the terms. Respect any boundaries she sets ie. no late calls. Proceed as you’ve outlined the relationship and enjoy.

