ASK A MINDSET COACH

Question: I have a wonderful opportunity to work with a high-level mentor at my company who will groom me for a higher position. I submitted my application, made it through the qualifying round, and just have to do the in-person interview with a panel of judges. I’m one of 7 people applying and there are only 2 slots available. My anxiety is through the roof and I can’t help but feel defeated. If I don’t get this opportunity I will be devastated. How do I get my nerves together so I can show up confident and professional? Stephen

Answer: Hi Stephen, congratulations on qualifying for such a great opportunity. It really sounds like this situation is causing you quite the ordeal. Not being able to control the outcome is extremely tough, isn’t it?

But realistically none of us can. So have you thought about putting your energy into what you can control- -i.e. preparing for your interview? What are some steps that you can take to ensure you’re polished and professional? If you know

what will be asked you can practice ahead of time. Practicing in the mirror or with a friend is a wonderful way to work out your nerves. Have you considered confident body language such as good eye contact, standing straight, and an even voice tone? Remember, body language is your strongest form of communication. Lastly, I encourage you to be mindful of your beliefs. Negative beliefs can certainly guarantee a negative outcome and sabotage your efforts. Positive affirmations such as “I prepare diligently and am worthy of wonderful opportunities to excel” celebrate your hard work.

