ASK A MINDSET COACH

Question: I’ve had my job in manufacturing for 5 years and I’ve been promoted regularly. Now I feel I’m ready to step up into upper management. My dream position has become available and I more than qualify for it. But somehow I don’t feel ready. I think if I get a few more certificates and training I will apply. But I’ll likely run the risk of missing my opportunity. What should I do? I know I’m qualified but why don’t I feel like I am? ~Priscilla

Answer: Congratulations Priscilla on your impeccable track record. It sounds like you’re having some internal struggles that are keeping you from taking your next big step. When did this begin for you? Was there an event or experience that triggered them? You describe what is commonly known as the “Impostor Syndrome”

which is marked by feelings that you are a fraud and don’t measure up. The imposter syndrome isn’t based on truths but on limiting beliefs— beliefs that hold you back. Examine the specific thoughts you’re thinking. Work with a mentor or coach to talk through this.

The only way to refute limiting beliefs is with truth and affirmations. Our brains will often hold on to negative thoughts and experiences instead of crediting the good. You have to rewire your thinking. Consider taking out time to write down your accomplishments. Do you have your old promotion reviews to remind you of your good track record? If you’re nervous about stepping into the position consider having a mentor or more advanced colleague help you through the transition? Having experienced guidance can help quiet the mental gremlins holding you back so you can get the promotion you deserve.

