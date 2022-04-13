ASK A MINDSET COACH

Lately, I feel like all I do is work non-stop and rush from place to place. I only work 40 hours a week and have a reasonable amount of extracurricular business activities but somehow I feel overwhelmed. I’ve hired an administrative assistant and consulted with an organizer. Nothing seems to be working. I’m running out of ideas. Last year, I worked far more than I do now and my life felt less hectic. How do I get my time and life back under control? I need your Help! ~Robert

Hi Robert you sound stretched. Having a schedule that “feels like continuously falling dominoes” is tough. But allow me to shift your thinking. Do you have a time or energy management issue? The reason I ask is everyone gets 168 hours of time each week but your level of energy will determine what you can do with it. It sounds like you’re having an energy issue. Energy is like money- to maximize it you have to be careful what you spend it on. Does the work you do energize you or drain you? Scrutinize the people, situations, and conversations you have. All can be energy drainers. Some more than others. Consider doing more work that energizes you and getting help for the “drainers”. Also, another key factor is making sure you recharge properly when you feel drained. Selfcare is essential. When was the last time you felt fully energized? How can you recreate that experience? Answer- try doing similar activities! Keep in mind that typically extroverts need people interaction while introverts need alone time to recharge.

