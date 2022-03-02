ASK A MINDSET COACH

Victoria Baylor, Mindset & Clarity Coach, Keynote Speaker

Question: Lately I’ve been struggling to speak up. I attended a staff meeting the other day where a question was asked that I knew the answer to. I couldn’t bring myself to say a word. This has happened a lot lately. When I do answer I struggle to get the words out. I’m a qualified and competent worker. I just get so uncomfortable when I have to speak in front of others. How do I overcome this? I need some clarity. Signed Janet, I think I’m losing my voice.

Janet, it must be pretty tough to want to talk but can’t. The number one fear is glossophobia, the fear of public speaking, which some estimate to impact 75% of people. Don’t you feel better knowing you’re not alone? Here’s a helpful strategy to work through. First, take a sheet of paper and fold it lengthwise. In the left column list what you fear the outcome will be when you speak up. In most cases, your fearful thoughts are worst than the reality. Next, in the right column, write down the possible benefits that may result when you communicate and how they would positively impact yourself and others. When you look at the two lists, doesn’t it seem like your speaking up will do a greater good? Speaking up makes you a team player, helps others learn from you, and enriches everyone all around. How would you feel if your fellow co-workers held great information from you? No one likes that. To keep your anxiety in check and increase your confidence try practicing speaking in the mirror or with a friend.

For Questions, Booking or Coaching info contact Victoria at 843-940- 8950 or victoria@victoriabaylor.com.