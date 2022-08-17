Ask a Leadership Coach

Question: I have been volunteering with an amazing non-profit organization for the last 10 years helping children gain enrichment experiences in the community. I love the mission of the organization and adore the kids I’ve had the privilege of connecting with. But I’ve noticed my heart isn’t in the work as it once had been. I feel guilty for my waning interest and feel like if I leave I will be letting so many people down who have come to depend on me. I don’t know why I don’t feel as connected as I once had. Is it wrong of me to want to pursue other interests? ~Lewis

Coach: Hi Lewis! Feeling like you are going to disappoint is always a tough spot to be in, isn’t it? However, it is quite normal for your interests to change with time. Change is a natural part of life. Allowing guilt and unrealistic expectations to creep in will only undercut the tremendous 10-year contribution you’ve made and possibly make you bitter. As you look to the future, the question is how can you create impact in a new way that supports your new interests? Do you know what they are? If not, pay attention to your values. Our values (ie. freedom, compassion, loyalty, etc.) are our GPS system and help guide our interests. Secondly, what are you skilled at doing? The exploration phase will allow you to try out a few things to see if it’s a good fit. Give yourself time and freedom to figure it out. And most importantly enjoy the process!

