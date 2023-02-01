Ask a Leadership Coach

In my 1/18 article, I wrote about how powerful your voice is and how it is a gateway to self-discovery and new opportunities (Reference the Savannah Tribune online archives). Here are 3 ways you can use your voice to achieve more this year.

1. Recognize your Rareness: The most expensive instrument in the world is the MacDonald Stradivarius Viola and it is roughly $45 million dollars. Do you know why it’s so expensive? Because it’s rare. The Big question for you is— What makes you RARE? Some clues include your Personality, experiences, talents, strengths, values, creativity, intelligence, etc. Find out what makes you rare and you will find your powerful voice.

2. Don’t listen to the nay-sayers: There was a myth for years dating back to the 1930’s that bees shouldn’t be able to fly due to their big body and small wings. In the middle of that controversy do you know what bees kept doing? They kept flying. And scientists finally figured out they had it all wrong. Who else here agrees that bees knew their ASSIGNMENT? You see they solve a problem nothing else can solve. You’re also gifted to solve a problem.

3. Believe in Yourself: Believing in yourself is often easier said than done. The National Science Foundation did a study that revealed we think between 12,000 to 60,000 thoughts per day. For many people 80% of those thoughts are negative. What do you think about yourself? Your thoughts will determine whether you have the courage to use your Powerful Voice!

2023 is your year and I’m cheering you on! Use your voice powerfully!

Need Individual or Organizational Support? Email Victoria at victoria@victoriabaylor.com or visit www.victoriabaylor.com.