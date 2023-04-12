Ask a Leadership Coach

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) more than 800,000 blind spot accidents happen each year resulting in devastation and loss of life. A blind spot is a place where your line of sight is impaired. If you’re a seasoned driver you’re constantly aware of this risk and work to reduce your blind spots. New cars have special side mirror sensors to help and looking over your shoulder still works. But just like on the roadway, the workplace is a space where there can often be potential for serious “collisions” as well. Anytime people are present there is potential for challenges. Not all conversations are successful, conflict arises, people interpret situations negatively, hurt feelings happen, etc, This begs me to ask you the question–”As a leader how do you identify and reduce your blind spots?” Take a moment to ponder that and write down your answers. One of the biggest blind spots is a lack of self-awareness. A study by famed IO psychologist

Tasha Eurich showed that 95% of people think they are but only 10% of people are really self-aware. Here are some helpful suggestions to increase your self-awareness and reduce your blindspots: 1. Always ask for feedback from a trusted colleague 2. Watch out for your triggers (the things that set you off) 3. Pay attention to your negative patterns of behavior (when and why they occur) 4. Work on fixing challenging areas with a coach (I’m available if you need one) 5. Make learning and growing a regular activity to help replace negative behaviors and habits.

