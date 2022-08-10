Ashford Tea Company, Poet-Tea Offers Monthly Art and Tea Experience For The Mind and Body

“Slow down, breathe, and be in the moment” is what Wayne Ashford wants us to do. In a time when so many are constantly on the go, Ashford launched Poet-Tea at Ashford Tea Company to give people a moment to break away from the on-the-go routine of life.

Poet-Tea is hosted by writer and poet Brandy Simpkins once a month on the 3rd Friday of the month. The monthly event features different artists, musicians, poets, and authors. The show is a great experience with strong performances and well-established service.

“I know there are a lot of choices people have in Savannah but it really warms my heart that you all chose to spend your time on a Friday night with Ashford Tea Company,” said Ashford, owner of Ashford Company, to the audience at the last Poet-Tea event.

Ashford has more than 30 years in the tea business and opened up his tearoom in 2018. At the event, guests will experience tasting local and exotic tea, paired with fresh tea sandwiches and vegan & gluten-free locally made desserts.

Prior to the event starting you are pulled in right away by the beauty of the tearoom. A wonderful display of the teas and other shop items. Tables are set for 20 guests to enjoy an evening of poetry, music, networking, and more.

You are greeted by the host Simpkins and Ashford when you enter. Simpkins, a freelance journalist and Savannah State graduate who studied English Language & Literature, met Ashford last November when she was working on a news story about the teashop. The two kept in touch and developed a friendship over their mutual respect and love for poetry.

“We are grateful to have everyone who comes out. This is still a fairly new show however we are bringing new art to this platform every time,” said Simpkins.

Simpkins, who goes by the moniker Miss Brandywine when performing and hosting, is a Savannah native and curates the shows with Ashford. Simpkins was the featured artist back in May and since then she has continued hosting duties while helping produce the event.

Margie Marie is the featured visual artist for the first set of shows. Margie Marie is a Savannah native and has been painting and drawing since she was 6 years old. She has been producing a live painting that depicts Simpkins inside of Ashford Tearoom.

“The purpose of this painting with Ms. Brandywine is to capture the essence of Ashford Tea Company and to give people a feel for the vibe we were going for in the poetry series,” said Margie Marie.

Margie Marie also has illustrations from her Ashford Tea Series on display in the shop. The painting and the illustrations are for bid. For some artists, it is a great opportunity to display their work and generate money.

Sharing dreams and passions truly is something those attending Poet Tea will witness as each artist brings their A game and displays the beauty of their dreams, passions, and craft through their work.

This is evident in the presentation of the show from beginning to end. Each artist displays their passion but more importantly is evidence of the amount of time and work put into their craft as the audience listens they digest amazing work as well as amazing food and teas.

Experience Poet Tea on the 3rd Friday of each month. Tickets are $20-$40 and RSVP only as seating is limited. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the events starting sharply at 7:30 p.m. Find out and get tickets under the events page at ashfordtea.co