Asbury Memorial Church Announces Plans To Return To In-Person Worship

As the Center for Disease Control (CDC) continues to update its COVID-19 guidance for people who are fully vaccinated, Asbury Memorial Church has announced that it will reopen for in-person worship on Sunday, June 6. The church looks forward to welcoming back members and opening its sanctuary doors, located at 1008 E Henry Street.

Two services will be held each Sunday at 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. and Asbury Memorial Church will continue to provide a virtual option with livestreamed services.

“Our choir will not perform during in-person services initially, but they look forward to returning to Sunday Worship soon,” said Asbury Memorial Church Rev. Bill Hester. “We are thrilled to reopen our sanctuary doors and safely welcome back congregation members and guests alike to our in-person worship services.”

Those that are interested in attending Asbury Memorial Church’s in-person worship services are required to register either online at www.asburymemorial. org or by calling the church office at 912-233- 4351.

Asbury Memorial is a Christ-centered, forward thinking, all-inclusive congregation that celebrates the joy of God creatively and is committed to remaining a welcoming and affirming congregation for all.