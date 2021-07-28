ASALH Hosts Forum On African American Mayors In Savannah

The local branch of ASALH (Association for the Study of African American Life and History) will present a branch Founders Day forum on the history of Savannah’s African American mayors, beginning with Floyd Adams, who was inaugurated into his first term in 1996. The forum, to be held on Sunday, August 15, at 4 pm, at Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship, will be facilitated by noted scholar, Joseph Silver.

“This forum is being presented to help the community understand the impact that the four African American mayors have had on Savannah’s growth and unity,” said Carolyn Blackshear, president of the Savannah Yamacraw ASALH branch. “We hope to have a diverse cross-section of citizens come together to hear these dynamic and influential leaders, and also to help us put into focus how we as a community may go forward from here.”

The program participants will include former mayors Otis Johnson and Edna Jackson, as well as current Mayor Van E. Johnson, II. The administration of the late Mayor Adams will be represented by former Savannah Alderman Clifton Jones.

Joseph Silver is president of Silver & Associates, a boutique consulting firm serving the global education market. He has held numerous higher education leadership positions, including as vice president for academic affairs at Savannah State University.

ASALH was established Sept. 9, 1915, led by scholar Carter G. Woodson, who is known as the father of Black history. ASALH’s mission is to create and disseminate knowledge about Black history. The local ASALH branch was founded in 1977 during a meeting initiated by civil rights leader W.W. Law. Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship is located at 425 W. Montgomery Cross Rd., Savannah.

Go online to asalh.org to learn more about ASALH.