Artist Reception Opening To Be Held At Savannah Art Gallery

Join us for an Artist Reception Opening with Amanda Lovett & Steven Walker. The opening reception will be held on : Friday, February 11, 2022 6-8pm at the Savannah Art Gallery located at 304 E. Bryan St. in Savannah

A collection of paintings by Amanda Lovett and Steven Walker will be on exhibit in the Savannah Gallery of Art’s Spotlight room.

Amanda and Steven are well known and respected Georgia artists that specialize in paintings of our coastal beauty.

Other work by Premier Local Artists will be on display throughout the gallery.

Steven S. Walker has been creating inspiring works of art for corporations and private collectors for over twenty years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in fine arts at Virginia Commonwealth University with a concentration in illustration. He would later earn his masters in fine arts from Marywood University.

As a full time artist, Steven has been included in several local and national juried competitions including the Oil Painters of America Eastern Regional, Salon and National, Richeson 75 Landscape Competition, Plein Air Salon, the International Salon and the Art Renewal Center. Steven also had the privilege of being a part of a statewide traveling exhibition with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

Most recently Steven’s career has included plein air events including Plein Air South, Forgotten Coast Plein Air, Georgia Colors and the Olmsted Invitational (which earned him a judge’s award from the editor of art collector magazine).

Steven continues to work hard on the advancement of his career, with the assistance of his lovely wife Evelyn and studio assistant/ daughter Poppy. Currently, his work is represented in Kentucky, Washington State, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Oklahoma and Washington, D.C. “ I didn’t come from a family of artists; I wasn’t top of my class or win a lot of awards but I’ve always had a strong work ethic and the passion to work on my craft.” said Steven

Amanda Lovett’s family recognized there was a creative career in her future when her childhood doodles were actually detailed sketches of her father’s horses.

Amanda attended the Atlanta Portfolio Center where she studied Art Direction, Graphic Design, Photography and Illustration and joined the advertising firm of McDonald and Little as an Art Director at the young age of 19. She thrived in her creative role and gained invaluable experience and education in the position, giving her the confidence to start her own successful agency when McDonald and Little was later purchased and moved to New York.

In 1998, Amanda attended a watercolor landscape class with Frank Broadhurst, who she would later credit for starting her on a path as a painter. In 2004, after recently switching her focus to oils, Amanda made the commitment to going Pro.

With a never ending desire for growth, Amanda has studied under some of the country’s top professionals. This love for learning has driven her to continue her education at every opportunity and has translated into the desire to share her knowledge with others. She currently teaches workshops at venues across the southeast with a series of subject matters developed to build the core skills necessary for growth at any level. Amanda has been accepted into numerous national and regional shows and organizations, as well as earning her Signature Status with Oil Painters of America and being named one of the “11 Artists to Collect Now: The Emerging Plein Air Painters You Need to Know” by Plein Air Magazine. She is currently represented in several art galleries across the country.

Through her art, Amanda captures the vibrancy and energy most people miss in the simple moments of life.