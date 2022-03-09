1. Check Your Voter Status every week at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov to Confirm or Update your Name and Address and make any needed changes. You Do Not Want To Be Purged from the Voting List.
2. Register To Vote if you are at least 17 ½ years of age or a New resident of Georgia: registertovote.sos.ga.gov
3. Absentee Ballot Applications. You Must Request the Absentee Ballot application regardless of age or disability. It Will Not Be Automatically Mailed To You. For Assistance: Call Chatham County Board of Registrars: 912-790-1520; Email: voter@chathamcounty.org; or go In-Person to Chatham County Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406.
1 thought on “Are You Ready For The 2022 Primary & General Elections?”
March 7, 2022 was the earliest day to submit your application for an absentee ballot for the May 24, 2022 General Primary Election. Last day to submit absentee ballot application for the May General Primary Election is May 13, 2022. if you plan to vote by absentee ballot submit your application NOW.