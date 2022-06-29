Are We Safe From Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts: Part 2 At The Hungry Club Forum

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are invited to participate in Part 2 of one of the most well-received community oriented discussions that the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) has hosted in its sixteen-year history. Entitled, “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts -Part 1, this free and open to the public forum was designed to delve into the framework for developing sound, replicable, and community supported actions leading to solutions to reduce and minimize the instances of the danger, death and destruction brought on by increasing gun violence in the Savannah-Chatham County area.

As always, everyone is invited to tune in to www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah, at 9:30 AM, for the Facebook livestream. Your questions and comments will be welcomed.

The keynote presenter will be Maxine L. Bryant, PhD., an assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice & Criminology at Georgia Southern University. She is also the Director for the university’s Center for Africana Studies and the Director for the Gullah Geechee Heritage Center. Her passions and areas of expertise include unaddressed childhood trauma, successful reintegration of justice-impacted persons, and systematic injustices against Black and Brown people.

Resource Panelists will include Chatham County Deputy Chief of Police Kimberly G. Middleton, who has spent decades in law enforcement and administration in Chatham County, including outstanding service in the Sheriff’s Office. She is a former president of the HCFS, and is active in many church and civic organizations, HCFS Board Member Hon. LeRoy Burke, III, senior Judge of the Juvenile Court of Chatham County. Before stepping down as Chief, he helped to lead the local Juvenile Justice system for sixteen years. A staunch proponent of innovation and alternatives, he is known for saying, “If we can keep them away from the court system that’s what we’re after;” Courtnay “Coco” Papy, Director of Public Policy at Deep Center, a member of the Regional Board of Planned Parenthood, and a member of the GA WIN list PAC, that continues to support having more women in elected offices, and John M. Bush, Jr., an Army veteran who recently served as a Community Intercept Specialist in the Youth Intercept Program of the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office. He was recently named the City of Savannah’s Director of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. Businesswoman and former State Senator Diana Harvey Johnson will moderate the forum.

Over the last two years, due to the shelter-inplace directives issued by the State of Georgia and the City of Savannah, as well as the lingering effect of the pandemic, the HCFS has not been able to serve up its usual, monthly breakfast, but continues to invite families to prepare their own breakfast and tune in to www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah. According to Ms. Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation, a consultant to the HCFS, “the July 2nd forum marks the near fiftieth time since March 2020, that the forum has been offered virtually, and at no cost, to the public.

Randolph L. Slay, President, says that “through technology, the HCFS’ Board of Directors is continuing to pursue its goal of providing quality community education issues forums and providing the public an opportunity to participate in an informal, relaxed community dialogue. One that provides our diverse audience of participants a unique opportunity to gain a close-up understanding of issues and concerns facing our community.” For more information, please call 912- 233-0855 or 927-8425.