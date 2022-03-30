April Is Child Abuse Awareness Month

National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect. Through this collaboration, prevention services and supports help protect children and produce thriving families and that is the continued mission of Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center. Chatham County Commissioners presented a resolution declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Child abuse can have long-term psychological, emotional, and physical effects that have lasting consequences for victims of abuse and having effective child abuse prevention activities succeed because of the partnerships created between child welfare professionals, education, health, community – and faith-based organizations, businesses, law enforcement agencies, and families; and Communities must make every effort to promote programs and activities that create strong and thriving children and families. CCAC worked with 265 children in 2021 and we acknowledge that we must work together as a community to increase awareness about child abuse and contribute to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families in a safe, stable, and nurturing environment; and we truly believe that prevention remains the best defense for our children and families.

Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center will be kick off Child Abuse Prevention month by meeting in Forsyth Park on Friday, April 1st at 8am and tying ribbons around the trees in the park. The public is welcomed to join in.