April 25th – An Important Voting Deadline Date

You Must Be Registered To Vote In The May 24th Primary

April 25th is The Deadline to Register to Vote in the

May 24th Primary, and/or Update any change of

Address and/or Name.

Completed Applications Must Be Received or

Postmarked by The Deadline! Voter Registration options:

1. Online: Georgia Driver’s License or GA-Issued ID Required for Online Registration at bit.ly/3vruG23

2. Online with a Smartphone: Use the QR Code – bit.ly/3voqPTg

3. In-Person, Email, or Postal Mail: Download a Paper Voter Registration Application at bit.ly/3rAV0FL

4. Deliver The Application to the Chatham County Board of Registrars a) In-Person: Board of Registrar’s Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr. Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406 b) Mail: Chatham Voter Registration, PO Box 13757, Savannah, GA 31416 c) Email: voter@chathamcounty.org & Attach completed application.

Early In-Person Voting (Chatham County)

May 2nd – May 20th (M-F): 9 AM – 5 PM

Saturday & Sunday Voting Dates:

Saturday, May 7th & 14th; Sunday, May 15th.

Find Locations and Times on Page 5 of this week’s

Savannah Tribune

Voting By Absentee Ballot For The May 24th Primary

1. Registered Voters Must Request an Absentee Ballot Application Regardless Of Age Or Disability.

Applications Will Not Be Automatically Mailed To You! Absentee Ballot Applications are still available and must be Submitted, along with the required Identification, Before the May 13, 2022 Application Deadline. We Strongly Recommend Submitting Your Application Before April 30th to receive your Absentee Ballot in the Mail in time to Vote for the May 24th Primary.

2. Download the application at bit. ly/3KY25HW

3. Deliver to Chatham County Board of Registrar’s Office: a) In-Person: 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406 b) Email: absenteeballot@chathamcounty.org. (Must take a clear photograph or scan of the completed application and email as an attachment) c) Fax: 912-790-1519.

Check Your Voter Status

Please Check And Confirm Your Voter Registration Status Every 2 Weeks at: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. You Do Not Want To Be Purged From The Voting List.

For Information Or Assistance, Contact: Chatham County Voter Registration Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406. PH: 912-790-1520, or Call the Savannah Tribune: 912-233-6128.