Antwan Lang Named A Rising Lobbyist Star By James Magazine

Antwan Lang is ranked as a 2022 rising lobbyist star by James Magazine. Lang is President and CEO of Atlantic South Group LLC a government affairs and business development firm with offices in Atlanta and Savannah, GA. Atlantic South was founded on a passion for, and high level of expertise in local and state government. Atlantic South is a registered lobbying firm in the State of Georgia and adheres to the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission rules and regulations.

Each year James Magazine invites readers – along with a small bipartisan group of advisors – to vote online to rank Georgia’s top governmental affairs firms, associations and registered lobbyists. These professionals work for government and private entities throughout the year using their skills and relationships to present important public policy issues to our state lawmakers and leaders ranging from members of the General Assembly to county and city officials. More than 22,000 ballots were cast this year by their readers to rank the 2022 Top Lobbyists.

The results were published in the 2022 Top Lobbyists rankings in its Sept.-Oct.