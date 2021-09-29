Annual Heritage Celebration & Showcase 2021 Unveils Gold Nuggets

The Honorable Ambassador Griffin Lotson has amassed such a track record and body of work on the history of the Gullah Geechee people, that he is sometimes given the middle name “Gullah Geechee.” He taunted and dug out the history of his history and heritage long before it became an interest and focus of many around the globe. He was named a Georgia Goodwill Ambassador by the Georgia Secretary of State and proclaimed one by other global entities.

The global traveler, veteran public servant, historian and noted author will headline the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc.’s (HCFS) virtual 15th Annual Heritage Celebra- tion and Talent Showcase of Savannah and the Low Country on Saturday October 2, 2021, at 9:30 AM. Free and open to the public, at www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah. A Welcoming Reception begins at 9:30 a. m., followed by the program that includes an Afrocentric display and exhibit, and a dynamic coastal area talent showcase, beginning at 9:45 a.m.

The standing theme is, “Embracing and Preserving Our Heritage to Fortify Our Future.” The presenters and entertainers were selected based on the HCFS’ interest and commitment to the history and cultural preservation and enrichment of coastal culture.

Last month Ambassador Lotson, a member of the Darien City Council and Vice Chairman of the U. S. Congress-created Gullah Geechee Corridor Commission organized a meeting with a descendant of the slave owner of the Butler Plantation in McIntosh County, and descendants of the slaves, of which he is one. Thanks to his leadership in research and lobbying efforts, both the U. S. Congress and the State of Georgia have recognized the Gullah Geechee people, whose ancestors were brought to America as slaves, as the probable creators of the world’s most famous folk song “Kumbaya.”

The recipients of the HCFS’ “Keeper of the Heritage” Awards will be Rev. Johnnie F. Powers, Jr., posthumous, Pastor, Richfield Baptist Church, community leader, and gospel composer-singer, and Julia Pearce, Coordinator of the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization. The Diaspora Marketplace will again serve as co-sponsor of the event. Richard Shinhoster and Family will present an exhibit of African art, artifacts, fashions, and books. This exhibit continues to be a popular feature of the celebration

According to Bishop Dr. Willie Ferrell, HCFS President, “The Heritage Celebration and Showcase spotlights some of the unique and outstanding talent and cultural enrichment in the area community. For more information, please call Julia Wright at 233- 0855 or Diana Harvey Johnson at 927-8425.