Annual Focus On Youth Issues At Hungry Club Forum

The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) will hold a youth issues public forum entitled “What Lasting Gifts Can We Give to the Youth of Our Community?,” on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 9:30 AM at www.facebook.com/ hungryclubforumofsavannah.

While youth considerations permeate discussions throughout sessions of the HCFS, in 2009, the HCFS Board of Directors made the decision to especially revisit annually this youth-focused session which has proven informational, motivational, and empowering to members of the community in recent years. Evidence that the forum has inspired progressive attention and policy changes in youth concerns across the community.

Anne Allen Westbrook, Esq., President, and the HCFS Board of Directors invite everyone to tune in and participate on the first Saturday in December. A panel of youth advocates and professionals with hands-on experience and expertise has been invited to share visions, track records and recommendations for those engaged in working with the youth of the community, as well as those laypersons who are interested in lending financial and human resources toward youth development and advancement.

According to Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation, a consultant to the Hungry Club Forum, “We have invited community practitioners who offer services to individuals and organizations in the areas of concern to those serving youth.” Invited to serve on the panel are Alix Baptiste, motivational speaker and CEO, A Touch of Blakk; Ambria Berksteiner, an industrial engineer and founder of One STEM At A Time, dedicated to attracting more minority youth, especially young girls, to Science, technology, engineering and mathematics; Rev. Marco L. George, Executive Pastor, First African Baptist Church, and Area Director, Young Life Savannah; Dr. Willie Myles, a Certified Business Engagement Professional, author, lecturer, minister, educator and founder and director of The Children’s Foundation, Atlanta, GA; and Tre Singleton, former USAF serviceman, and founder and CEO, Urban Mentoring Academy.

For more information, please contact Julia Wright at 233-0855 or Diana Harvey Johnson at 927- 8425.