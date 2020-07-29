Announcing the Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival 2020 Savannah Partnership with Savannah Jazz

The City of Savannah Mayor Johnson and the City Council have approved the alternative plan presented by Savannah Jazz for its 2020 Savannah Jazz Festival, one of the region’s most beloved cultural events.

“We are beyond thrilled that the City is 100% supportive of our rigorous plan to produce the 39th free Jazz Festival,” said Paula Fogarty, Interim Executive Director. The Savannah Safe Jazz Festival 2020 will honor our City’s leadership by combining entertainment with protection from the spread of COVID-19. Savannah Jazz is proud of Mayor Johnson and the City Council for their dedication to lift spirits of us all through great American Gospel, Blues and Jazz music.

Things will necessarily look different this year. The free Festival’s goal is to keep everyone — members, artists, production partners, and attendees — SAFE from COVID-19. So, like good jazz stewards, Savannah Jazz is all about IMPROVISATION!

The 2020 Jazz Festival is Savannah-Safe/ CDC compliant. Join us to hear and watch the Savannah Safe Jazz Festival 2020 at: Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, outdoors but-covered, controlled access and seating, and, socially-distanced seating, Savannah-Safe/CDC compliant for a small studio audience of community members, supporters, and City leaders. Live Stream to the World via TV & Internet with our partners at WSAV TV, Dick Broadcasting Radio, Facebook and YouTube! Direct Participation during music breaks by Savannah Mayor and civic leaders, TLC, Visit Savannah, sponsors, and musicians helping to reinforce this important cultural event. Watch Parties will be held in area bars, restaurants, Community Centers, and Churches if that is deemed safe. They are certainly encouraged at home and on the radio while hosting personal picnics and outdoor gatherings.

A live-broadcast audience production will reach more than 100,000 homes and over 500,000 digital and broadcast impressions. Sixteen LIVE performances will be held between September 24 and 27. Master Classes and Workshops will be delivered digitally to school classrooms.

A limited number of community members will be eligible to attend by way of a lottery that will be announced in August. Audiences will be rotated safely through Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum to get a healthy helping of live jazz when they aren’t watching from the comfort of their homes.

“The City of Savannah is proud to support the 39th annual Savannah Jazz Festival. In a year with circumstances that no one saw coming, the arts are more important than ever to raise our spirits and build a sense of community. We applaud the efforts of Savannah Jazz to keep the music playing and look forward to being a socially-distanced member of this year’s audience,” stated Stuart Miller, Director of Cultural Resources, City of Savannah.

Raising Much Needed Support Fundraising efforts were suspended in March when the Festival was beset by uncertainty. Now, Savannah Jazz, a 501c3 non-profit, is calling for your donations — individual and corporate, memberships, and sponsorships.

To learn how to support this year’s unique Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival 2020 visit www.savannahjazz.org or call 912- 228-3158. For information on COVID-19 see: https:// www.cdc.gov/ and https:// www.savannahga. gov/ 2958/Covid-19