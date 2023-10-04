Announcing ON::View Artists-in-Residence, 2023 September – November 2023

ARTS Southeast + Sulfur Studios are pleased to announce the final three ON::View Artists-in-Residence of 2023: Alexandria P. Clay, Tim Short, and Nour Ballout. Hailing from all over the country and the globe, these artists bring with them diverse, ambitious projects that will engage the Savannah community.

October 2023: Tim Short

Timothy Short is a narrative painter who focuses on building imaginative, atmospheric works centering the Black figure. He was born in Columbus, Georgia in 1993 where he developed an early passion and practice in visual world-building and constructing narrative. Upon moving to Atlanta in 2011, Timothy pursued painting and drawing at Georgia State University. He obtained a BFA in Visual Art and Design and a minor degree in African American Studies in 2015. He currently resides in Stone Mountain, GA, working out of his studio space at Echo Contemporary Gallery in Atlanta.

About the Project

“During my residency

stay, I will continue building on two pre-existing bodies of work – one titled For Da Folks and the other, not yet titled. These bodies of work consist of oil-based paintings and graphite and charcoal drawings of varying sizes. For Da Folks is a collection of works that highlights intimate moments between me and my family members – the chosen subjects of the works. This portraiture interrogates my connection to Blackness by examining the cultural artifacts and happenings in occurrence whenever my family gathers. It is within this painterly documentation that I often imbue imaginative, mystical elements into my process to signify a veneration of that familial experience. The second body of work focuses on outdoor environments occupied by Black people. I wish to focus on spaces that I have inhabited or traversed daily over lengthy periods and in doing so, built a relationship with through those experiences. I plan to focus on night vistas as the eerie darkness will submerge the viewer into the atmospheric reality of belonging to those spaces.”