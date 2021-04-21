Annette Mitchell, Sheila Burton Hutcherson Join Greenbriar Children’s Center Board Of Directors

Annette Mitchell and Sheila Burton Hutcherson, have joined the Board of Greenbriar Children’s Center.

Mrs. Mitchell is a retired educator from the Savannah Chatham County Public School System, having served for 35 years. She holds a B.S. from Savannah State College (now University), graduated from Armstrong State College (now Georgia Southern University) with two ME.d’s and also holds an Ed.S. in Educational Leadership and Administration from South Carolina State University. She is a Life Member of the Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. In addition, she is a twenty-five year Life member of the Savannah Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. where she has received numerous awards. She is also proud to be a steering committee member of the Tremont Temple MBC Resource Center which opened July 1, 2020 in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mrs. Hutcherson has been with the Savannah Chatham County Board of Education since 1999. During that time, she has implemented new technology learning tools, provided methods for integrating technology into the curriculum, analyzed data required for federal, state and local reporting, and provided strategies and procedures for school and district level personnel for state and federal reporting.

In addition to her work at the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, Mrs. Hutcherson serves her community as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and is a member of the Savannah State University Alumni Association. Mrs. Hutcherson holds a M.S. in Computer Technology, a B.S. in Computer Science Technology and a B.S. in Computer Engineering Technology.

“We are honored to have Mrs. Mitchell and Mrs. Hutcherson as members of the Board of Directors,” said Gena P. Taylor, the Executive Director of Greenbriar. “Both of these outstanding women represent Greenbriar’s founding organization…Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. We are grateful to work with these accomplished women who understand our mission”