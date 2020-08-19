AND THE WINNERS ARE…

The General Primary – Nonpartisan General Election Runoff was held on August 11, 2020. The Board of Election has not certified the results of the runoff election as of press time. The results are as follows: DEM – US House Dist. 1: Joyce Marie Griggs – 10,747 (W)
Lisa M. Ring – 8,462
DEM – State House
Dist. 163:
Derek J. Mallow – 2,715 (W)
Anne Allen Westbrook – 2,663
DEM – Coroner:
David Campbell, Sr. – 10,492 (W)
J. Vernard Flowers – 8,279 DEM – Co. Commission
Dist. 2:
Clinton Edminster – 1,614
Tony B. Riley – 1,958 (W) DEM – Co. Commission
Dist. 5:
Tanya Milton – 2,104 (W)
Tabitha A. Odell (I) – 918