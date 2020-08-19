AND THE WINNERS ARE…

General Primary Nonpartisan General Election Runoff Results

By Savannah Tribune | on August 19, 2020

 
 

The General Primary – Nonpartisan General Election Runoff was held on August 11, 2020. The Board of Election has not certified the results of the runoff election as of press time. The results are as follows: DEM – US House Dist. 1: Joyce Marie Griggs – 10,747 (W)

Lisa M. Ring – 8,462

DEM – State House

Dist. 163:

Derek J. Mallow – 2,715 (W)

Anne Allen Westbrook – 2,663

DEM – Coroner:

David Campbell, Sr. – 10,492 (W)

J. Vernard Flowers – 8,279 DEM – Co. Commission

Dist. 2:

Clinton Edminster – 1,614

Tony B. Riley – 1,958 (W) DEM – Co. Commission

Dist. 5:

Tanya Milton – 2,104 (W)

Tabitha A. Odell (I) – 918

More From Front Page Go To The Front Page Section

AND THE WINNERS ARE…
2020: The Centennial Anniversary of the 19th Amendment Granting Women the Right to Vote
The Savannah Community Celebrates The Life of Coach James Holmes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.