America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Welcomes a New Corporate Supporter, Aviation Clean Air

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is thrilled to announce a new corporate supporter of their childhood hunger initiatives. Aviation Clean Air (ACA) graciously donated a check in the amount of $10,000 to Chefs’ Table 2020 – The Great UnEvent, a reimagined virtual fundraiser that directly benefitted Kids Cafe. Due to the necessary cancellation of Chefs’ Table because of COVID-19, Second Harvest hosted an online benefit that raised over $250,000 to support the Kids Cafe program.

Since March 23rd, daily life as we knew it suddenly halted, children were no longer able to at- tend school in person and so many parents were laid off or jobless, Second Harvest has served as a source of emergency food response for thousands effected by COVID-19. “During this pandemic, there have been so many disruptions of families with normal school schedules, and the Members of Aviation Clean Air wanted to make a small difference to the hungry school children in our area. It was a natural to offer our contribution to support the Kids Cafe project, especially since the big gala was not being held this year” stated Howard Hackney, a managing member of Aviation Clean Air. ACA’s generous donation will help Second Harvest continue to provide Grab and Go breakfast & lunch for children that are participating in virtual school from home. 64% of the children in Coastal Georgia suffer with food insecurity and would typically receive breakfast and/ or lunch at school and then dinner through our Kids Cafe program.

Financial support from corporate partners, like ACA, is vital to our mission of leading the effort to end hunger and improve lives. Second Harvest is so appreciative of donations from community partners and will use these funds to continue to provide nutritious food to children and their families that are suffering in the midst of COVID-19. During challenging and stressful times when so many more children, families, individuals and seniors are struggling with hunger, it is our goal to provide a bit of hope to our neighbors in need.