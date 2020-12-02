America’s Got Talent Virtual Auditions This December!

Hello! America’s Got Talent is giving us the gift of season 16 virtual auditions this December! It’s the most wonderful time of the year to audition right from the safety and comfort of your very own home. No matter what city you’re in, America’s Got Talent invites you to perfect your performance, sign-up online and show us what you’ve got at our next virtual open calls on Saturday, December 12 or Sunday, December 13.

Reserve your spot to audition via a live stream video with the show’s producers HERE.

Tis’ the season for AGT alumni to join in on the fun! As a helpful audition tool, we’ve called upon a few of our favorite past contestants to explain the virtual season 16 process via this hilarious, yet educational video at fremantle. app.box.com/s/xnxjy6obmd61loovu2eknmjnuavklzih. Talent includes:

Shin Lim (America’s Got Talent S13, America’s Got Talent: The Champions)

Darci Lynne and Petunia (America’s Got Talent S12)

Jon Dorenbos (America’s Got Talent S11) Piff the Magic Dragon (America’s Got Talent S10) Hans (America’s Got Talent S13)

