American Traditions Vocal Competition Names New Board President & Members For 2020-2021

The American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC) has announced new members joining its 2020- 2021 Board of Directors. This year’s group of individuals will work together and dedicate their time, passion, and commitment to ensure the continued success of the beloved nonprofit musical institution. For the organization’s 28th season the new members will join Kellee Love Haselton, who has taken on the role of board president from Allen Henderson, to preserve all styles of classic American music.

Joining the board this year will be Laurel Mc- Corkle, Trish Lorenz, Diane McCabe, Brenda Rucker, and Diana Langer. The female strong group of new board members has an extensive background and passion for music to guide their future with ATC.

Savannah native Laurel McCorkle worked as a Nurse Practitioner for ten years and after designing on the side, Laurel decided to pursue her passion for design.

Trish Lorenz was previously employed as a counselor that specialized in addiction and eating disorders.

Diane McCabe is a classically trained vocalist who began her formal voice training with Kathryna Barone. She later studied with world-class opera singer, Paul Spencer Adkins.

Brenda Rucker realized Savannah is the place to be after participating in the American Traditions Vocal Competition herself. Rucker considers herself very fortunate to have had the opportunity to sing with jazz legend and beloved Savannah resident, Ben Tucker, shortly before his passing.

Diana Langer grew up in Michigan studying voice and piano. She had a long career in NYC as a cabaret singer-pianist.

For 29 years, ATC Board of Directors President Kellee Love Haselton has been a music educator in Illinois, Michigan and now in Georgia. Kellee has been a pianist for numerous theatrical and musical events as well as for many notable Broadway artists. She also served as Music Director for the inaugural Junior ATC in 2019.