Amazon Opens New Delivery Station in Port Wentworth

Amazon’s new delivery station in Port Wentworth is officially open for business. Amazon welcomed associates inside the 117,000 square-foot building for the first time this month to celebrate its Day 1 of operation. The delivery station has already created over 50 new full-time jobs paying at least $15 per hour with comprehensive benefits packages.

Additionally, the delivery station empowers six small businesses via Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner program, creating hundreds of full-time driver jobs. For independent contractors who want the flexibility to be their own boss and make their own schedule, there are also driver opportunities for Amazon Flex participants. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and flex.amazon.com/.

As a part of the opening celebration, Amazon donated school supplies to Effingham County school district including backpacks, notebook paper, pencils, markers, tissue, hand sanitizer and gloves.

“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of Georgia with a new delivery station that provides efficient delivery for customers in the Savannah area and new job opportunities for the talented workforce.” – Ashley Lansdale, Amazon Spokesperson

“To have one of the largest and reputable companies in the world invest in our region is a great achievement for Port Wentworth and our state partners. The Savannah Economic Development Authority stands ready to assist Amazon and the development team as they make their new investment shine in Chatham

County. We are very thankful for Amazon’s confidence and commitment to this project and look forward to working with them as they continue their tremendous success in our region.” – Trip Tollison, President and CEO, Savannah Economic Development Authority

“The Port Wentworth City Council and I wish to take this opportunity to welcome Amazon to our City. Your organization has worked with the City to build a wonderful project that provide both jobs and an aesthetically pleasing building; which is a terrific addition to the Crossgate Development Area. We look forward to a great working relationship and potentially additional opportunities to work with Amazon in the future.” – Gary Norton, Port Wentworth Mayor