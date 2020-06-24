Alpha Phi Alpha Sponsors Philanthropy Day

Beta Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha phi Alpha Fraternity, inc. designated Monday, June 15, 2020 as Philanthropy Day Three presentations were made as some of the members of the chapter visited the Senior citizens Center to ont twenty five fans, to the Whitefield Center, a financial contribution was given and to the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, the brothers presented a financial contribution with recognition and honor of Brother Walter B. Simmons who personally knew Mr. Callen and volunteered his services to the club for many years. All three organizations had representatives on hand to graciously accept the donations.