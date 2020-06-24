Alpha Phi Alpha Sponsors Philanthropy Day

By Savannah Tribune | on June 24, 2020

Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club: First Row: L-R Bro. Solomon Myers, Vince Delmonte, Executive Director Boys and Girls Club, John Brooks, Board Chairman Boys and Girls Club, Bros. Lawrence Hutchins, Wesley Hutchins. 2nd Row: L-R: Bro. Bobby Jones, Mrs. Corine Jones, Board Member Boys and Girls Club, Bros Eric Duncan Billy Smith Terry Stanten. Top Bro. DeWayne Gilliard
Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club: First Row: L-R Bro. Solomon Myers, Vince Delmonte, Executive Director Boys and Girls Club, John Brooks, Board Chairman Boys and Girls Club, Bros. Lawrence Hutchins, Wesley Hutchins. 2nd Row: L-R: Bro. Bobby Jones, Mrs. Corine Jones, Board Member Boys and Girls Club, Bros Eric Duncan Billy Smith Terry Stanten. Top Bro. DeWayne Gilliard

Beta Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha phi Alpha Fraternity, inc. designated Monday, June 15, 2020 as Philanthropy Day Three presentations were made as some of the members of the chapter visited the Senior citizens Center to ont twenty five fans, to the Whitefield Center, a financial contribution was given and to the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, the brothers presented a financial contribution with recognition and honor of Brother Walter B. Simmons who personally knew Mr. Callen and volunteered his services to the club for many years. All three organizations had representatives on hand to graciously accept the donations.

The Whitefield Center: L-R: Bros. Wesley Hutchins, Lawrence Hutchins, Solomon Myers, Bobby Jones, Mr. Steven Dantin, representing the Whitefield Center, Bros Eric Duncan and DeWayne Gilliard
The Whitefield Center: L-R: Bros. Wesley Hutchins, Lawrence Hutchins, Solomon Myers, Bobby Jones, Mr. Steven Dantin, representing the Whitefield Center, Bros Eric Duncan and DeWayne Gilliard
Senior Citizens Center: L-R Bros. Eric Duncan, Bobby Jones, Anne Cordeiro V. Pres. of Development, Wesley Hutchins, Lawrence Hutchins and Solomon Myers
Senior Citizens Center: L-R Bros. Eric Duncan, Bobby Jones, Anne Cordeiro V. Pres. of Development, Wesley Hutchins, Lawrence Hutchins and Solomon Myers

More From Front Page Go To The Front Page Section

Congress Moves George Floyd Justice In Policing Act Measure Forward
Georgia’s Public HBCUs: Standing United
Dawn M. Jones Installed As 58th President Of State Bar of Georgia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.