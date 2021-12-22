Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Celebrates Philanthropy Day

On Saturday December 4, 2021 the members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Beta Phi Lambda Chapter, Savannah, celebrated the one hundred and fifteenth year since being founded at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. The program was held at the Carey Hilliard Banquet facility. Chairman for the event was Bro. Terry Staten, Master of Ceremony was Bro. Lawrence Hutchins, Jr. and the speaker for the ceremony was the Mayor of Savannah Bro. Van Johnson.

On Wednesday December 8, 2021 Beta Phi Lambda chapter completed phase two of Philanthropy Day 2021 as the brothers presented financial support to both the May Street YMCA and the Whitefield Center.