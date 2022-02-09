Alpha Iota Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated Has Chartered A New Chapter

The historically black Greek-letter sorority Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated has chartered a new chapter on the Georgia Southern University – Armstrong campus this past fall semester of 2021. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority’s main goal is to encourage and empower women to reach their fullest potential in everything they do.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded in Indiana, Indianapolis on the campus of Butler University on November 12, 1922 by seven young educators. This year, the international sorority will celebrate its 100-year centennial anniversary. Today Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., is fully committed to assisting those in need as well as the betterment of communities around the globe. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. works in partnership with national support organizations including the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), National Urban League, The United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the March of Dimes and many others.

The Savannah, GA alumnae chapter, Alpha Iota Sigma, sponsored the chartering of the new undergraduate chapter on the GSU-Armstrong campus under the advisement of Selena J. Kelly (3rd Anti Basileus) and Nneka Williams Louis. The Chartering process was also completed by a committee of sorority members that included Basileus LaSaundra Wade, Gloria Dalton, and Jaqueline VanEllison (Chapter Parliamentarian).

On December 9, 2021, along with the Sorority’s Southeastern Regional officers, Syntaktes Dr. Celestine LaVan, Undergraduate Chapter Coordinator, Tanaya Batchelor-Judge, Sergeant at Arms, Priscilla Williams and Area Coordinator, Toni Gordon, the sponsoring alumnae chapter completed the charter for the newly formed undergraduate Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. on the campus of Georgia Southern University-Armstrong campus. The name of the new chapter is Upsilon Theta and the chartering members are Hailey Harris, Latoria Jamerson, TaChauncia Griggs, Dominique Gunn, Corta’Nasha

Mutcherson, Ashley Walker and Kaley Neal.

These beautiful young women will leave a lasting legacy and make their mark at GSU-Armstrong as women of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.