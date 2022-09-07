Allen Selected As Scholarship Recipient

The Unforgettable Dream Fund, a local 501(c) (3) founded by Belinda Baptiste of Unforgettable Bakery & Café, received a pledge of $30,000 to be used as matching funds in the organization’s campaign to raise $100,000 in order to send a qualified, underserved student from Savannah to Xavier University of Louisiana in the fall of 2022.

The student selected as the scholarship recipient is Lavell Allen, a 2022 graduate of Hershel V. Jenkins High School. Allen has a GPA of 3.7.

In an interview with The Savannah Tribune, Allen stated he was selected by applying as a Savannah resident to Xavier University of Louisiana and was chosen among approximately 10 other applicants. “My bags are packed and I’m ready to go! I can’t wait to go on this new journey and experience the culture of New Orleans.” , said Allen. He will pursue a degree in Business Administration.

Allen continued , “I have to thank my family for being so supportive of me, guiding me in the right direction, and being my biggest cheerleaders. Everything

I do is to return the favor and thank them for it all, and now I have been blessed to receive a full ride through the Unforgettable Dream Fund Scholarship (UDF). So I’d also like to thank Ms. Belinda Baptiste as well as the rest of the UDF board for making this happen with special thanks to my high school counselor, Ms.Tressa Gilmore, and my 11th grade literature teacher, Mr.Paul Sidney for introducing me to this life changing opportunity.”

Allen enjoys reading, editing and making videos, writing (anything from taking notes to making poems), listening to music, volunteering, working out, playing competitive sports (primarily basketball), and playing video games. He is the son of LaTrelle Futch and Larry Allen.

The Unforgettable Dream Fund, founded by bakery owner Belinda Baptiste in 2020, is building a network that invests in motivated students as they pursue their studies at historically Black colleges and universities. In December 2021, the organization launched its first public campaign, on Instagram and Facebook, in honor of its founder’s 60th birthday. Through the campaign, Unforgettable Dream Fund received a generous $30,000 donation. Before year-end, the organization is looking for donors to make tax-deductible year-end donations and take advantage of the opportunity to have these gifts doubled.

Xavier University of Louisiana, which has a long track record of successfully helping Black students apply to and graduate from medical school, is the Unforgettable Dream Fund’s first partner HBCU. The Unforgettable

Dream Fund hopes to continue to increase its network of partner schools as it raises additional funds.

Donors looking for a chance to double their impact can make a donation on the Unforgettable Dream Fund website. Ahead of the holidays, people can also purchase an Unforgettable Dream Cake, and 100% of the proceeds will go toward the Unforgettable Dream Fund. For more information, please reach out to Belinda Baptiste, 781-799-2333.