African American History Program at Resurrection Pentecostal Temple

Resurrection Pentecostal Temple is going to take you down memory lane of African Americans who have made contributions in science, sports, poetry and technology and many more areas. Pastor Gail Norwood and Stephanie Fox will be directing Resurrection Pentecostal Temple choirs, singing the old negro spirituals and hymns of the African American church. Special guests will include the renowned saxophonist Daryl Anderson, the Harrison Family and the Rev. Deandre Boyce. The speaker for the occasion will be Prophetess Hazel Scott. The event will be held Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:30. The church is located at 797 Joe St.