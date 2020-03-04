Adams Launches Campaign for 8th District Commission Seat

Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” Adams officially announce his candidacy for the 8th District Chatham County Commission seat on last Friday, February 28, 2020, on Cloverdale Park.

Kenneth Adams is a native of Savannah-Chatham County. He was born in Fellwood Homes and raised in the Cloverdale neighborhood. Kenneth is currently residing in the West Savannah area. Kenneth Adams is the son of the late Honorable Floyd Adams, Jr., who was elected as the first African-American mayor of Savannah and the late Freddie Mae Baul Adams. Kenneth is the grandson of both the late Floyd “Pressboy” Adams, Sr, who co-founded The Herald of Savannah Newspaper and Wilhelmina Anderson Adams and the late Deacon Hazel and Sis. Caldonia Baul. Kenneth is married to Kelly Robinson-Adams. He has four children and 12 grandchildren.

Kenneth Adams continued the family newspaper and printing business. He is the publisher and owner of the Savannah Herald Newspaper LLC. The Savannah Herald is a weekly newspaper that focuses on publishing the positive news of Savannah’s African American community. In addition, Mr. Adams has worked as a master printer and graphic design artist for the past 30 years through the Savannah Herald printing production. He is a graduate of Windsor Forest High School and attended Savannah State University. Kenneth is a lifelong member of the Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in West Savannah. Kenneth Adams is active in the Savannah business sector and the various communities and organizations throughout the Savannah area, including the Savannah Branch NAACP and The Hungry Club of Savannah.

Kenneth has devoted his career to the Savannah community. He seeks to ensure that the citizens have a strong voice in the direction and progression of Savannah’s 8th district in the current political and economic climate. Kenneth Adams will advocate for community equity on economic growth in the district and community inclusiveness on development impacting Savannah’s 8th district. He wants to make sure that the citizens in the 8th district are not forgotten and the rich history of Savannah’s West side is enhanced rather than erased in the push toward future development. Kenneth Adams seeks to build upon the legacy of previous Chatham County Commissioners: Reverend L. S. Stell, Senator Roy Allen, State Representative Dorothy Pelote, Dr. Priscilla Thomas and Reverend Chester Ellis.

The 8th District is comprised of Cloverdale, Carver Heights, West Savannah, Hudson Hill, Tremont Park, Garden City, Port Wentworth, along with the Highland and Godley Station. The election will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2020.