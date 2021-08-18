Adams Funeral Services Announces Passing Of State Rep. Edward “Mickey” Stephens

Georgia State Rep. Mickey Stephens, D-Savannah, died at home Saturday, August 14, 2021 after an extended illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. Stephens served years in public service in Georgia. Stephens was 77 years old.

Stephens was first elected in 2002. After serving one term through 2004, Stephens returned to hold the seat for House District 165, encompassing much of east Savannah, from January 2009 until his passing.

Edward Stephens, who was born April 4, 1944, served on the House’s Health and Human Services Committee, the Insurance Committee, the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee, the Regulated Industries Committee and the Ways and Means Committee in the 2019 and 2020 session. Arrangements will be announced later.

From Savannah State

University President Kimberly Ballard-Washington:

“The Savannah State University

family is saddened by the passing of Georgia House Representative and Savannah State University alumnus Mickey Stephens (’71). Although Representative Stephens had been ill recently, he remained a strong advocate, ensuring the university’s needs were addressed by the general assembly. He was a friend and mentor, ably guiding me through the legislative process.

We have lost a great man who worked tirelessly for his constituents and his community. Serving faithfully for over a decade, Representative Stephens embodied Savannah State University’s motto, “Lux et Veritas” (Light and Truth). His passing leaves a void in our hearts and of all who knew him. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family.”