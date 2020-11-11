ACT NOW! Get Your Absentee Ballots For The January 5th Runoff Election!

Absentee Ballot Applications will NOT be automatically mailed to active voters for the very important upcoming Senatorial Runoff Election on January 5, 2021. We must elect Savannahian, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff as our two U.S. Senators from Georgia because President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris need to have the right number of members in the U.S. Senate to help pass effective laws and policies that will be beneficial to you. If you are an Active Registered Voter, you are eligible to vote in the Runoff election even if you did not vote on November 3rd.

We, at The Savannah Tribune, strongly urge every registered voter of all ages to request your Absentee Ballot today so that you will receive your ballot before December 18th and can return your ballot before the Christmas holidays begin. Remember, Absentee Ballot Applications will NOT be automatically mailed to you if you voted by Absentee Ballot for the November 3rd election.

Pick up the Absentee Ballot Application from the Chatham County Board of Registrars at 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste F., Savannah, GA 31406, OR download at www.voter.chathamcountyga. gov, OR the My Voter Page website, www.mvp. sos.ga.gov, OR The Savannah Tribune, 1805 MLK, Jr. Blvd., Savannah, GA 31415, OR The NAACP, 1204 MLK, Jr. Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401.

Fill out and Return your Application Immediately.

Hand-deliver the Application to the Board of Registrars at 1117 Eisenhower

Dr., Email it to voter@chathamcounty.org, or Fax it to 912-790-1519. Mail it Before Thanksgiving to Chatham County Board of Elections, P.O. Box 13757. Savanah, GA 31416

Early In-Person Voting for this Runoff will begin on December 14th.

Important Note: There will also be a state runoff election on December 1, 2020, for Public Service Commission-District 4, between Daniel Blackman and Incumbent, Lauren “Bubba” McDonald. If you plan to vote by Absentee Ballot for this election, you must request a separate Absentee Ballot application now! The turn-around time is less than 19 days. Please check The Savannah Tribune’s Website, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram postings for updated information on Early Voting dates for this runoff.